Bristol Mountain welcomes region’s first snowfall

BRISTOL, N.Y. – (WROC) – While you might look at this snowstorm’s final snow total and say too much. Folks at Bristol Mountain are saying not enough.

Yesterday’s snowfall and plunging temperatures were a welcoming site at the Bristol Mountain Ski Resort.

“We started to get some excitement in the community,” said Steven Fuller, the resorts vice president. “As soon as we start to get some snow and cold weather. Not only from our staff but from our guest.”

The Finger Lakes resort started making snow last night. Gallons of water have been pumping through the compressors of the snow guns and blowing out a fine powdery snow. About 150 of the machines are getting the resort’s 38 slopes and trails ready for the season.

Temperatures have dipped into the twenties but they are hoping it gets even colder.

“The colder the better it is and the lower humidity,” said Fuller. “The more snow that we can make with our guns. This is a great pre-season to start making snow now. Still a little bit marginal but we are excited to be out here. Excited to make snow. But always for us the colder the better. As far as opening we project opening to be Thanksgiving Day.”

Fuller says the resort could open before Thanksgiving Day or after. It just depends on the weather.

In March of next year the resort will be hosting the U.S. Aerial Championship.