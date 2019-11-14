Bristol Mountain opens Thursday

BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) —Bristol Mountain is the first ski resort to open this winter season.

The slopes are only open to advanced skiers and riders, there won’t be anything available for beginner and intermediate yet.

Bristol has been anticipating the early open this month ever since the storm covered the area in snow.

The mountain will be open Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

It costs $60 for an all day lift ticket and $45 for a ticket from 2 to 4 p.m.

Check the conditions report here.