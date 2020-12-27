Brighton woman still waiting on Christmas package in memory of infant son

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Some people are still dealing with huge shipping delays on their Christmas packages, even though the holidays are almost over, as the United States Postal Service is dealing with record amounts of mail this holiday season.

Alexandra Jordan has been waiting over 2 weeks for a handmade Christmas stocking in memory of her infant son who passed away earlier this year.

It was shipped through the US Post Office, which is dealing with package delays leaving some without gifts on Christmas day.

“Still haven’t seen it yet, hasn’t moved at all. I even checked it today, it has not moved since then,” said Alexandra Jordan a Brighton resident.

Jordan is hoping for a custom-made Christmas stocking memorializing her son Holst. The infant boy was born pre-mature and with a heart defect. He lived 77 days.

“My first and only child passed away in May. And I ordered him a Christmas stocking as kind of a memorial to him,” said Jordan.

According to the United State Postal Service website, the package arrived at shipping facility in Illinois on the 11th, which is before the deadline for holiday shipping. It made two other stops before landing in Lancaster Pennsylvania on the 13th. The package has been there ever since.

“I don’t understand why this is stuck and I realize there are people out sick and things like that but at this point I ordered it so far ahead there’s no reason it shouldn’t have been here. and it was really upsetting on Christmas day for him not to have a stocking,” said Jordan.

The US Post Office released the following statement just days before Christmas saying they,

“…faced challenges recently due to COVID-19 at the same time mail volumes have dramatically increased. We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks,” Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, Strategic Communications, USPS Corporate Communications.

But there is still an empty spot on Jordan’s fireplace where the stocking ordered 2 weeks ago should have been.

“Really sad because we should be able to trust our post office to get our packages especially if you give them almost a month to get it to you,” said Jordan.

Jordan did reach out the post office and they assured her the package is in transit, when it will get here is still a question.

There is some good news however as the vendor of the stocking has agreed to remake the gift and send it through another shipping service if it doesn’t arrive by Tuesday.