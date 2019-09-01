Brighton woman helps raise awareness for ovarian cancer

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – A Brighton woman used teal ribbons to raise awareness for ovarian cancer on Saturday afternoon.

The “Turn the Towns Teal” campaign encourages people to learn more about the disease. This is the fifth year “Turn the Towns Teal” has transformed Brighton’s 12 Corners.

Brighton resident and “Turn the Towns Teal” organizer, Ginger Ruff, lost her mother to ovarian cancer five years ago. Ruff said the symptoms are subtle and can go unnoticed.

“There are some early symptoms that you can start to identify and talk to your doctor about,” Ruff said. “It’s really about knowing your body and what’s normal and asking questions and being your best advocate when something doesn’t feel right.”