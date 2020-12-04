Brighton school returns to hybrid learning after orange zone requirements

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Brighton Central Schools returned to hybrid learning on Thursday after it was announced the school fell into an orange zone designation – meaning all students, staff and faculty must have a negative test before reentering the building.

According to the school’s superintendent, over 3,300 test were performed this week with just 11 people testing positive – an infection rate of .33%

Parents said the mass testing gave them more confidence in sending their kids back to school.

“I feel okay with it, today in a strange turn of events having every kid get tested gave me a bit more confidence. the numbers were extremely low, much lower than the general community,” one parent said.

Students who were not tested will continue to learn online.

