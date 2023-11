BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Brighton Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Officers say Brandon G. Meltzer stands 5’3″ and weights 100 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Meltzer’s hair is dyed purple and is believed to still be in the local area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.