BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton Police detained one teen Monday night, while two others were released in connection to a stolen vehicle incident.

Police say the three suspects are 15-years-old, and say the two were released on expedited appearance tickets.

Sgt. Keith Woodard with the Brighton Police Department says while this isn’t a new tactic, it is being used more frequently throughout Monroe County as well as Brighton because of the significant rise in car thefts in the last year.

As Sgt. Woodard describes, Brighton has seen an ‘exponential’ rise in car thefts compared to 2022.

“We’ve had a lot, and there doesn’t seem to be a break right now. I’m hoping that changes with this process, and more and more of these juveniles will have more accountability from the get-go,” he said, “With these expedited tickets, they’re given the ticket and expected to be in probation the next business day.”

According to police, the suspects were found at a senior living complex on Linden Ave. with plans, they say, to steal another vehicle from there.

Police say the expedited process brings a level of accountability to suspects where they’re urged to return to court or probation immediately, and not on a period of up to two weeks or longer.

“It was certainly a winding road to get here. There’s been a lot of changes over the last few years with Raise The Age. We’re constantly evolving to wherever we’re at right now. I say it’s a winding road because it could turn,” said Sgt. Woodard.

Two of the three teens, police say, were released because Monroe County’s Juvenile Detention Center did not have any more beds.

News 8 reached out to the county Tuesday. A spokesperson said capacity is not an issue for the detention center, adding the county relocates individuals as needed to other facilities across the state.