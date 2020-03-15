Brighton, other Rochester libraries close over COVID-19 threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Several library branches in Monroe County announced they would be closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has reached New York state.

Those branches are:

Brighton Memorial Library: The location posted in its website that the branch would be closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 15.

Greece Public Library and the Greece Barnard Crossing Branch: Closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 15.

Fairport Library: Closed indefinitely beginning Saturday, March, 14.

Irondequoit Public Library: Closed until further notice beginning Sunday, March 15.

Mendon Public Library: Closed until further notice beginning Saturday, March 14.

Other library locations have suspended their community programs. For details on hours for a specific branch call or visit the locations website.