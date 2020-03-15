1  of  37
Closings
Brighton, other Rochester libraries close over COVID-19 threat

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Several library branches in Monroe County announced they would be closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has reached New York state.

Those branches are:

  • Brighton Memorial Library: The location posted in its website that the branch would be closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 15.
  • Greece Public Library and the Greece Barnard Crossing Branch: Closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, March 15.
  • Fairport Library: Closed indefinitely beginning Saturday, March, 14.
  • Irondequoit Public Library: Closed until further notice beginning Sunday, March 15.
  • Mendon Public Library: Closed until further notice beginning Saturday, March 14.

Other library locations have suspended their community programs. For details on hours for a specific branch call or visit the locations website.

