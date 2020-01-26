Brighton man charged after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester woman is recovering after a shooting that took place Saturday on Lewis Street in Rochester at around 11:15 a.m.

AMR transported the victim, 35, to URMC where she’s being treated for critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police officers said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The Rochester Police Department SWAT Team and members of the Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at an address on East Avenue in the Town of Brighton that evening. Officers arrested 34-year-old Anthony Battiste Jr.

After consultation with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Battiste was charged with Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree, Assault in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

Battiste will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday.