Brighton firefighters staying safe during pandemic

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Brighton Fire Chief Aaron Hiller said his crew has been getting used to new safety protocol since the COVID-19 outbreak.

All three Brighton fire stations are closed to all but essential visitors. Hiller said staffing remains the same but BFD is trying to keep the same firefighters together at each of the three stations.

The firefighters disinfect firetrucks and equipment every day and after each call.

While out in the community, Hiller said the firefighters are now maintaining social distancing unless otherwise impossible such as at the scene of a personal injury accident.

Hiller said all staff members in the departments wear masks.

Much of this protocol is now in place at fire departments across New York State. Hiller said they began implementing the safety procedures even before the current PAUSE order in New York.