Brighton family escapes house fire

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday’s heat was a factor for firefighters battling a house fire in Brighton in the evening.

Just after 9 p.m. on Rockhill Road in Brighton, a house fire broke out. The wind blew heavy smoke through the neighborhood and firefighters repsponded to the report of a housefire with people trapped.

Upon arrival, the entire family had made it outside of the house.

“We did have multiple mutual aid to the scene just because of the humid and hot conditions tonight,” Brighton Fire Chief Aaron Hiller said. “Crews were exerting themselves and working overtime so we did have aid to the scene from Pittsford, East Rochester and Fairport.”

The Red Cross was called to help the two adults and child with finding shelter.