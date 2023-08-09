ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pet owners may be facing difficulty finding a vet as the effects of the nationwide veterinary staff shortage continue to be felt right here in the Rochester region. A veterinary office in Brighton is reducing its hours for this reason.

Last year, overnight veterinary services stopped being available to pet owners in the Rochester area with the closing of the only 24-hour vet clinic in Henrietta.

VSES, Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services, in Brighton, is now further reducing their hours.

Thrive Pet Care gave an official statement regarding the change in operating hours, saying, in part:

We recognize the need for emergency veterinary services to support pets in the Rochester community. Starting August 5, VSES welcomes patients Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new hours are based on the doctors’ availability on-site. The team will continue to accept drop-offs for scheduled specialty & surgery appointments every day from 6 to 8 a.m. Unfortunately, we no longer have emergency medical coverage to support cases after operating hours. It means that VSES is no longer able to hospitalize pets overnight. Backfilling those positions will take time due to the nationwide shortage of veterinary staff, which we are also experiencing in the Rochester area. Thrive Pet Healthcare

The emergency care and specialty veterinary practice will continue referring patients they don’t have the capacity to serve from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. to other 24/7 ER veterinary locations.

The nearest 24/7 hospitals that provide emergency care are in Buffalo and Syracuse. Also, Pittsford Animal Hospital offers urgent care on an appointment basis.