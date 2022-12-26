VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Bride-to-be Adrienne DeFazio of Greece has been planning her dream wedding for two years, and has an official date in May of next year to tie the knot.

“I purchased a beautiful wedding gown — and loved it. Fell in love with it the first time I saw it,” she said.

She said she broke the bank to buy the once-in-a-lifetime purchase. “[I] Brought it to a tailor, I had heard really good things about him.”

That tailor, she says, is Mert Ozturk from the Victor Tailor Shop on West Main Street in the Village. “He basically offered to hold the dress there at his shop,” she said. “Said it would be safe there in the garment bag.”

She brought the dress in to Victor Tailor Shop back in March 2020, and paid for alterations up front. She said Ozturk assured her it would be safe there from any kids, pets, etc. The last time DeFazio said she heard from Ozturk was last month, when he “ghosted” her.

“Nothing. Responses literally went cold.”

Adrienne DeFazio in dress before she claims it was lost by Ozturk

And DeFazio isn’t the only one complaining about poor customer service. “I did get my dress back, but it was totally ruined,” said Rachel Economou.

Economou said that Ozturk told her he was closing his shop and agreed to come to her house to work on alterations. But she said Ozturk never showed. And when he did eventually drop her dress off, she says it was three sizes too small.

“Can’t really lose three dress sizes three weeks before your wedding,” said Economou.

She added, “When I found the right one, it was a special moment. You want that. And to deal with trying to process everything, and then having to find a new dress… he also had my mom’s dress that he promised was done.”

Economou with a different dress on her wedding day

DeFazio says Ozturk shutting his door was a shock to her. The last time she heard from Ozturk, she said he’d claimed to have lost her dress.

“He said, ‘oh I looked in storage and it’s just gone,'” said DeFazio. “Pretty much doing the blame game: I should have come picked it up, it’s my fault the dress is missing.”

She says there is no straight answer from Ozturk as to what happened.

“No recourse, no offer of reimbursement, nothing. Not even an ‘I’m sorry.’ That’s just baffling to me,” she said.

DeFazio is now searching for another dress. In total, she’s out about $2,500, and Economou is out roughly $4,000 after buying new dresses (one for her mother as well) and getting rush alterations for her wedding.

News 8 attempted to reach Ozturk for weeks, with no reply.