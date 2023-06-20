ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three researchers in Upstate and Western New York are getting a boost in funding from the Breast Cancer Coalition in Rochester.

Among these grant awards include a $50,000 Breast Cancer Research Faculty Grant to a researcher from Cornell University. In addition, two $25,000 Pre-Doctoral Student Grants were also awarded to researchers, one from Cornell University and the other from the University of Rochester.

Emily Whitt, a fourth-year P.h.D. student at the University of Rochester, says, “We’re really hopeful that this will lead to a better understanding of why triple-negative breast cancer is so metastatic, and we also really hope that eventually, this could lead to maybe developing therapies that are targeting early on before it becomes an issue.”

Since 2003, the Coalition has provided more than $1 million in funding to area researchers in Upstate and Western New York.