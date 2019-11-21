Syracuse Police make arrest after new graffiti markings were discovered at SU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has made an arrest after a series of new graffiti markings were discovered on campus Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police were notified of a criminal mischief incident by the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety. The notification was made after a series of new graffiti markings were discovered on campus. Based on camera footage and witness statements, police say it appears the graffiti was intended to be in support of the campus protests.

As result of that investigation, an arrest was made. Kym McGowan, 18, of Syracuse was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree and making graffiti, both misdemeanors. McGowan was released on an appearance ticket.​

The university’s Department of Public Safety is currently investigating several bias incidents that were recently reported. Two of the incidents occurred in Day Hall, one on the 5th floor and the other on the 6th floor. In both incidents, racist graffiti using derogatory language was found. The third incident occurred on the first floor of Flint Hall, where a post-it note was found with racist language. The 4th incident occurred at the Comstock Art facility, where graffiti was found containing racist language.

If you have information about these incidents, please call the Department of Public Safety at (315) 443-2224. If you would like to anonymously report NON-EMERGENCY information for DPS, you can use the Silent Witness tool. To report a bias incident or to receive support, visit the Stop Bias website.

Syracuse Police can be reached at (315) 442-5222.