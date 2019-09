Rochester, NY (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s are investigating a threat made against the Roth Junior High School in Rush-Henrietta.

Officlas say the principal of that school alerted authorities to a post on social media, and the comments left on that post by other students.

The MCSO investigators are interviewing the students involved but, no arrests have been made. Extra patrols will be at the school Monday morning as a precaution.