Watkins found Not Guilty of raping student

Rochester, NY (WROC)- Kali Watkins has been found not guilty.

Prosecutors claimed 42-year-old Kali Watkins attacked a 14-year-old student in a locker room at Webster Schroeder High School. He was charged with rape.

The prosecution and defense finished their closing arguments late Thursday afternoon. Deliberations began Friday morning.

One juror was dismissed after she discussed the case with someone outside of the courtroom. But, deliberations did continue a short time later.

The jury returned a verdict of ‘ Not Guilty’ Monday morning.