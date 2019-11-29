Police investigating the death of a newborn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn child.

About 9 p.m. on Thursday, the RPD responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a baby that was brought into the hospital deceased.

The recently born baby boy was determined to have died as a result of unknown circumstance.

Breaking: A deceased newborn baby boy was taken to Rochester Regional last night. Now police are investigating his death. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/v24zUCKtFl — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) November 29, 2019

RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident. According to RPD, an autopsy will be performed in the next couple days to help determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, but check back with us as we continue to update this story as information becomes available.