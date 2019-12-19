Evacuation at nursing home downtown due to sprinkler malfunction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents of Wesley Gardens in Rochester were forced to evacuate on Thursday — an 8 degree morning.

Firefighters said around 4 a.m., a sprinkler system malfunctioned inside the building. There is possibly water inside an electrical area.

There are no patients are in danger, but they have to evacuate about 35 patients from two floors.

It it still unclear where the patients will be going. There are buses on scene and ambulances, ready to take patients who need a little more care.

Initial reports indicated that over 100 people would have to be evacuated, but it downgraded to only 35 residents.

Wesley Gardens is a non-profit nursing home, located on Upton Park in downtown Rochester.

