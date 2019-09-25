Did Trump enlist foreign aid for help in the 2020 election? Breaking down the impeachment inquiry

(CBS, WROC) Accused of enlisting foreign aid for help in the 2020 election, President Trump is now facing an impeachment inquiry from the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it official.

Pelosi accused President Trump of betraying his oath of office, following a whistleblower complaint that he may have pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.

“There was no pressure put on [the Ukrainian government] whatsoever,” said Trump. “But there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden. What Joe Biden did for his son, that’s something they should be looking at.”

CBS News reports that the President ordered the State Department and the Pentagon to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid just days ahead of the July 25th phone call in question.

The White House denies is was part of any quid-pro-quo agreement with Ukraine.

The Trump Administration is expected to release a transcript of the call today. Some are expressing concerns in advance that the transcript will have been edited, but the President Trump tweeted an assurance that it will be released in full.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi has set a Thursday deadline for the Trump Administration to hand over the whistleblower complaint to the House Intelligence Committee.