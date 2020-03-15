Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — There are now eight new locals cases of COVID-19, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza announced Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Monroe County to 10.

In a statement released Sunday, officials have said they have begun the contact tracing process on all eight individuals to find out who they could have come in contact with.

Also, one City of Rochester firefighter that responded to an EMS call for one of the new confirmed cases was potentially exposed to coronavirus, and as a precaution is self-quarantining. The firefighter is currently asymptomatic.

