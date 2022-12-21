The flooding on Troup Street and Ford Street as of approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 21.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees with the City of Rochester are currently working on a water main break that occurred at around 5 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Ford Street, officials confirmed.

According to officers with the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to that area for reports of a water main break and possible stranded car.

Police said that upon arrival, a stranded car was not located, and drivers appeared to be avoiding the area on their own. The break is located in the area of Boys Club Place and Favor Street, officials confirmed, causing significant flooding on Ford Street and near surrounding blocks.

Flooding near the intersection of Troup Street and Ford Street as of 7:30 p.m. on December 21 (News 8 WROC)

Ford Street stretching from W. Main Street down to Atkinson Street is expected to be closed indefinitely as the Water Authority and other first responders work to resolve the issue, police said.

Affected city organizations include:

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope

Edgerton R-Center

Rochester Community Sports Complex

Phillis Wheatley Community Library

Arnett Library Branch

Lyell Library Branch

Central Library Branch

The Rochester Police Department anticipates all of Ford Street will be shut down to all traffic, from W. Main Street to Atkinson Street, for an extended period of time as the Water Bureau and other emergency crews work to repair the break. Officers request that all traffic please avoid this area for the remainder of the night.

As a result of this, several homes are currently without water, as city officials work on the issue. There is no ETA yet for when the break will be fixed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the remainder of the evening.

Approximate Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.