Breakfast honors Rochester area Vets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology held a breakfast event to honor local veterans on Veterans Day.

The ninth annual Veterans Day breakfast included information about veteran benefit groups like the Veterans Outreach Center.

This years breakfast focused on recognizing how veterans also serve local communities. One veteran at the event has noticed how Veterans Day has changed over time.

“I am very pleased to see how the reaction has changed about honoring veterans, including the Vietnam veterans who we treated so badly when they came back, ” said David Alexander.

“I realized society was different then, but I’m so glad to see that has been reversed.”

Around 68,000 veterans live in Monroe County.