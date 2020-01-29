Breakfast for dessert? General Mills giants releasing cereal-themed ice cream

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re just going to leave this here for you.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are bringing new meaning to having breakfast for dinner.

The two General Mills giants are rolling out new ice cream!

Soon, you can have Cinnamon Toast Crunch and @luckycharms for breakfast, lunch, dinner, AND dessert! 🍦 Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/2vhaFxFkGZ — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) January 28, 2020

The announcement magically swirled about its social media accounts earlier today.

According to Delish, rumors of the ice cream were sparked by Instagrammers @candyhunting and @thejunkfoodaisle over the weekend.

Candyhunting says Edy’s/Dreyer’s will release the product, but there’s no official announcement at this time.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms say its “coming soon.”

We took to Twitter to see if people were all hopped up on the idea:

Oh cmon! Stop messing around and put them on the shelves now! — Stephen Polo (@steve_polo) January 29, 2020