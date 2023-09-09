ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the rain, a march taking place in Rochester helped to spread awareness about brain injuries, and where people who are suffering can turn for help.

The Brain Injury Association of New York State held the event Saturday and say the importance is to show many people have dealt or do deal with injuries such as concussions.

The Rochester region was represented at the march by Kara Moran. The association said she was chosen to be the special honoree due to her commitment to spreading awareness after she suffered three separate brain injuries.

Director of Family Services for the Brain Injury Association Karen Thomas says events like these help the community know they are there for them.

“Should it happen to [you] or their loved one, you don’t have to do it alone,” Thomas said. “There is some place to go and to help. Just a phone call to us, and we can help you navigate this new world.”

To learn more about the Brain Injury Association of New York State, click here.