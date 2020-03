(CNN) — According to Border Patrol agents, they seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes.

U.S Customs and Border Protection said they’ve confiscated more than 1,400 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads.

The load is worth more than $12,000 and it’s the second seize this month according to officials.

In November, Philadelphia officers seized $20,000 and four hundred counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads shipped from China.

Agents said the latest seizure came from Turkey.