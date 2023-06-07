ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys Lacrosse Championship semi-finals, featuring four Section V teams, have been moved to Thursday.

The NYSPHSAA postponed Wednesday’s games scheduled for SUNY Cortland and Tompkins Cortland CC due to the poor air quality throughout much of upstate New York.

Most schools had already limited outdoor activities, but Wednesday, Governor Hochul issued a recommendation that schools take that action statewide.

Thursday West Semifinals Schedule

1:00 p.m. — Baldwinsville vs Pittsford (SUNY Cortland)

1:00 p.m. — Marcellus vs Penn Yan (Tompkins Cortland CC)

3:30 p.m. — Jamesville-DeWitt vs Honeoye Falls-Lima (SUNY Cortland)

3:30 p.m. — West Genesee vs Victor (Tompkins Cortland CC)

At this time, the girls are still on as scheduled for June 9 and 10. Penn Yan, Fairport, Victor and Honeoye Falls-Lima are all going for state championships.