1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Boy’s heartfelt plea to Babe Ruth to bring baseball back

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) – For the boys of summer, this has been one dark winter. Little League has been cancelled, and pro baseball is in limbo. 
 
Ten-year-old Jake Curzon of South Elgin, Illinois, said kids in his neighborhood are devastated. “We were just sad to hear that COVID-19 stopped baseball,” Curzon said.   
 
“What would you give to have baseball back?” CBS News’ Steve Hartman asked.
 
“We would give anything,” Curzon said. 
 
And that’s why not long ago, Curzon reached out to the only person he knew who could both understand the depth of his sorrow and potentially be in a position to help.  He poured his heart out in a letter and addressed it to Mr. Babe Ruth.
 
Never mind the Yankee great died 72 years ago – Curzon was determined to get a message through to him. And he thought the best way to do that was to send the letter to the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, New York, where Ruth is buried.
 
And sure enough, the staff conveyed the message. They posted it right on his marker so Ruth couldn’t miss it.
 
I thought you would be interested in knowing this is the year 2020 and we are in a world pandemic,” he wrote. “They cancelled Baseball!  We all have keeped praying for this to end.”

“Was your thinking that if he knew that this was affecting baseball, he might step in and help?” Hartman asked. 
 
“Yeah, because it’s the sport he loves and he plays,” Curzon said. 
 
“What did you want him to do?” Hartman asked.
 
“Since he’s like a guardian angel now, I wanted him to somehow make this pandemic stop,” Curzon replied.  
 
“Do you think he got your message?” Hartman said. 
 
“I think so,” he responded. 

Now every time he sees someone released from the hospital, or hears good news about a vaccine, he knows the Babe is doing everything he can to bring back baseball and make the world as it was.

So our sincere thanks to this imaginative little-leaguer who found a major league way to help.
 
“Do you think you could ask him to help the Tigers win a World Series? Because I’ve been rooting for that and I haven’t had much luck,” Hartman said. “Or do you think that’s a bridge too far?”
 
“I don’t think he’ll answer,” Curzon responded with a laugh. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss