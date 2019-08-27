Boys and Girls Clubs ready for fall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester are wrapping up a successful summer program and getting ready to help young members of our community as a new school year begins.

Executive Director Dwayne Mahoney discussed what’s ahead for the Clubs, including the Lifetime Achievement Gala on September 7, Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re going to get kids focused on school,” Mahoney said of the week ahead. “We’re giving out backpacks. We’re helping kids with anything and all things that they need to be prepared to get off to the right start in September.”

Accelerated Reading and STEM will continue to be areas of emphasis as the Boys and Girls Clubs move into the fall. “There are still a number of kids, unfortunately, in our city who don’t read at grade level,” said Mahoney. “So we had a big focus on that for the summer. We continued to run our Accelerated Reading Program for about 150 kids. That’ll get ramped up to 240 kids during the school year. It’s every day testing and every day reading for any kid who is 6 to 12 years of age. So we’re encouraging parents who, if they feel like their child needs help with their reading and you may not have time to do it, you know, we’d certainly love to have them at the Boys and Girls Club.”

Mahoney said STEM offerings continue to evolve. “We added everything from nature walks this summer to all sorts of different things like Entrepreneurial STEM, where kids are selling some things that they’re making in STEM. We plan on continuing that and expanding that during the school year. Those are the two areas, you know, in terms of science and math, and literacy, which we think are big for our kids going forward.”

The Lifetime Achievement Gala will take place at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester on September 7. The evening will raise critical funding to support the Boys and Girls Clubs program while recognizing a special honoree. “We have a great honoree in Theresa Mazzullo,” Mahoney said. “The support that we get helps to fuel those programs, but Theresa is the CEO of Excell Partners and just a wonderful person in terms of what she’s done for our community. And so we would like to see if everybody who knows about Theresa and what she’s done, to come out and support that event at the Convention Center on the seventh.”

There’s still time to register for the Lifetime Achievement Gala. Visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester website and click “Events” and then “Gala” when you get there.