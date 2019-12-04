Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester making spirits bright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester will host its Breakfast with Santa for members at its Genesee Street location on Saturday, December 14 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Club members are encouraged to RSVP at the front desk.

Executive Director Dwayne Mahoney discussed the annual event Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s always a good opportunity for us to connect with all of our families, but also give out a bunch of toys to some well-deserving kids – our Club members – so we’re looking forward to it,” said Mahoney. “As with every year, we’re reaching out to the community to go to some of the locations that we have toy boxes in the community, every place from like AT&T to Buffalo Wild Wings. There are a number of places that currently have toy boxes and we’re asking people to fill them with toys so that we can make sure that we get toys to everybody we possibly can.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs is looking to collect over 300 toys. Here is a list of drop off locations:

+ ADT – 285 Thruway Park Drive, West Henrietta

+ Dr. Steven Damelio’s office – 1794 Penfield Rd #2, Penfield

+ Buffalo Wild Wings – Webster – 1046 Ridge Road, Webster

+ Buffalo Wild Wings – Greece – 1500 W Ridge Road

+ RDG+Partners – 69 Monroe Ave, Pittsford

+ Power Management – 1600 Moseley Road, Suite 100, Victor

+ Monroe Capital – 3445 Winton Place, Suite 228

+ Greater Rochester Health Foundation – 255 East Ave, Suite 402

+ Monroe County Crime Laboratory – 85 West Broad Street

+ MCC Student Nurses Association – MCC Brighton, 1000 E Henrietta Road, Building 9 (Wolk Building), Room 111

+ Rochester Red Wings – 1 Morrie Silver Way

+ Insero & Co. CPAs – 2 State Street, Suite 300

+ KeyBank – 1700 Bausch & Lomb Place

+ Visions Federal Credit Union – 1130 East Main Street

+ Excellus – 165 Court St

+ Sutherland – 1180 Jefferson Rd

+ Wells Fargo – 200 Meridian Centre, Suite 260

+ AT&T – 7 stores

– Eastview Mall

– 620 Jefferson Rd, Henrietta

– Marketplace Mall

– 3122 Monroe Ave, Pittsford

– Greece Ridge Mall

– 2672 West Ridge Rd, Greece

You can also drop off a toy at the Boys and Girls Clubs location at 500 Genesee Street in Rochester.

“We have kids that range from six to 18 years of age,” Mahoney said. “So there’s a lot of variety. We’ve always been happy with whatever’s been dropped in the box and it always seems to work out. So we don’t try to segment that. We just ask people if they would contribute as they’re out shopping.”

For more information, visit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester website.