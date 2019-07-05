In the town of Farmington, Jim D’Arduini celebrated his 97th birthday Thursday. When you hear his story, you’ll understand why he says he was lucky to be born on the Fourth of July.

D’Arduini takes a look back with his wife of 71 years at his side. “I had a good life,” he says. “I had a very good life. I wouldn’t do anything different.” Marriage and fatherhood are among his greatest achievements, but there was a time when D’Arduini feared he wouldn’t experience any of it. He was 20 years old when he joined the Navy in 1942. During World War II he served on the USS Elizabeth Stanton, and survived Pearl Harbor. “I ran down, got scared, picked up my lifejacket and came back,” he says. “All of us we were ready to jump off. But the captain said you will not jump until i give the orders. He never gave the orders and none of us jumped but we got pretty lucky. “

Not only did D’Arduini survive, he returned home, started a restaurant and got married to his childhood sweetheart. He and Mary had four children. They’ve always been grateful for this holiday. “The Fourth of July! It’s a celebration for everybody! I love that,” says D’Arduini. “I think it’s wonderful.”