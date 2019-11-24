Breaking News
Bills beat Broncos 20-3, improve to 8-3 for first time since 1996
wxbanner

Border agents seize 154 pounds of bologna at Texas crossing

News
Posted: / Updated:
US Customs and Border Protection_1537705016773.jpg.jpg

EL PASO, T.X. (AP) — U.S. border agents seized more than 150 pounds of bologna from a driver entering the country from Mexico.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release that the driver told agents on Thursday at the El Paso crossing that he had rolls of frozen turkey ham in his pickup truck.

Upon further inspection, though, the agents determined that it was 154 pounds of Mexican bologna, which is made of pork.

The agency said the driver was released but the bologna was seized and destroyed.

It said bologna can’t be carried across the border because it could introduce foreign animal diseases to the domestic pork industry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss