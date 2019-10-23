“Book of Mormon” back by popular demand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is presenting “The Book of Mormon” at the Auditorium Theatre with performances through this Sunday, October 27.

The wildly popular Broadway smash was a hit in Rochester the first time in came through on tour several years ago and it is back by popular demand this fall.

Liam Tobin, who plays Elder Price, and Jacob Ben-Shmuel, who is the standby for Elder Cunningham, discussed the premise of the show and its popularity Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Elder Price and Elder Cunningham are sent off on their mission,” Tobin explained. “You know they have an idea of where they want to go, but then they get sent somewhere else – Uganda. They’re set on changing the world, super ambitious. Chaos and hilarity ensue when they get there and it seems like the world ends up changing them a little bit instead. You know, it’s super funny, offensive, hilarious – kind of what you’d expect from the creators of ‘South Park’ and ‘Avenue Q’ and stuff like that. But it also has a really good heart.”

The audience’s enjoyment is shared by those performing. “It’s the most fun I’ve probably ever had on stage,” said Ben-Shmuel. “As Liam said, the show is hilarious and it makes it so easy to have fun every single night because the comedy is off the wall fantastic. These characters don’t know that they’re funny, and that’s part of what makes it so much fun.”

Tobin added, beyond the laughs, “There’s also such a great message of friendship and love. Whatever you believe in, as long as that’s helping people or making the world a better place, then that’s valid too. There’s not necessarily one set way to think about things.”

Get your tickets to see “The Book of Mormon” at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office or online at the RBTL website.