Police clear suspected explosive device found outside of Steuben County Mental Health Center

UPDATE: Village of Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen tells 18 News that the suspected explosive device was not real and that it appears to be someone’s way of “sending a message” regarding mental health.

Mullen told 18 News that the device “looks like” a bomb and that officials have cleared the area.

18 News is in Bath this afternoon and will have more details during 18 News at Noon.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A suspected explosive device has been discovered outside of the Steuben County Mental Health Center on Liberty Street in Bath, according to Village of Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen.

Chief Mullen tells 18 News that an employee of the mental health center arrived at work and saw a wire running from a nearby building going into a canister outside of the mental health center.

A bomb squad is on the scene and the surrounding area has been evacuated.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.