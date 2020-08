ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department and crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to the Genesee River near Brewer Street and St Paul Street on Saturday after a person was seen in the river at around 10 a.m.

RPD’s SCUBA team responded to the scene and recovered the body of an adult male 90 minutes after their arrival.

Further information will be released after the Medical Examiner investigates.