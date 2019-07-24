Body of missing swimmer found in Niagara River Wednesday morning

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Coast Guard says they received a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon of a person in the Niagara River near the Smith Boys marina in North Tonawanda.

Officials say a 24-year-old man with no life jacket was swimming with a friend south of the Thompson Bridge. The friend made it back but the 24-year-old never resurfaced.

The search for the missing man was suspended for the night, but crews from multiple agencies began searching again on Wednesday morning.

Sometime around 9:30 a.m., the swimmer’s body was discovered. His name has not been released.

“The current here is the fastest we have in our area,” North Tonawanda Fire Chief Joe Sikora said. “Nobody should be swimming here and we just want to tell everybody please don’t swim here.”

According to the Coast Guard, multiple agencies are assisting at the scene including North Tonawanda and City of Tonawanda Dive Teams, Grand Island Fire Department, Air Station Detroit Helicopter, and Buffalo Response Teams.