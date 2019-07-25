Body found in Maryland creek, no signs of foul play

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – On Wednesday afternoon the Frederick Police Department announced it had found a body in Carroll Creek.

“At 6:15 this morning, we got a call from a passer-by who saw a person in the creek unresponsive. Police and fire and rescue arrived on scene and determined he was deceased. There are no signs of foul play. The investigation is still continuing though,” Michele Bowman of FPD said.

The man was in his 50s and the family has been notified. His body was found near the fountain.

He was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore.