Body found along Genesee River in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the east side of the Genesee River bank on Saturday to respond to reports of a body that was found Saturday afternoon in Rochester.

The RPD SCUBA Squad recovered the body of an adult male on the 400 block of St. Paul Street.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner will be working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Police said they are not able to provide further details until family members have been notified.