Bodies of two Perinton residents found in their backyard

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating two bodies that were discovered in the backyard of a home in Perinton on Gentian Way on Sunday afternoon.

News 8 learned a friend of the two went to the residence to find one of the residents, a man in his 70s, dead in his backyard. That friend then notified authorities.

The friend also discovered another one of the residents, a woman also in her 70s, dead in the backyard.

No word yet on the cause of death.

The location was secured and the Egypt Fire Department responded and confirmed that there were no airborne contaminates at the location that could pose a threat to responders at the scene nor to the surrounding community.

Deputies said they aren’t finding anything suspicious at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.