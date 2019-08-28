BOCES celebrates first CDL training graduates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Monroe County BOCES is celebrating the first graduating class of its new CDL training program.

Nine people were part of the first Commercial Driver’s License training program, which was funded by Monroe County.

All nine people were offered employment with Medical Motors after passing the New York state certification exam and they graduated Tuesday.

“It’s hard, it’s tough, you know sometimes you feel a little defeated when it’s time to practice driving, you know, but we got some of the best instructors; Mr. Steve and Mr. Art, they taught us so much so we were over-prepared to succeed so I truly appreciate these instructors,” said graduate Sharda Leslie.

Because of the success of this initial initiative, the county will be offering a second program that will begin October 1.