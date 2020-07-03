Boating safety ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) – The Fourth of July is Saturday, which means many people may be gearing up for a weekend out in the water. Being out on the boat seems to be the easiest way to practice social distancing while enjoying the fun under the sun during the pandemic.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is expecting a high number of boaters out in waters this fourth of July weekend.

“We’re looking to work closely with the coast guard during this fourth of July weekend. we are going to have increased patrols specific to the high traffic areas,” said Sergeant Dan Kawski.

The marine unit will be keeping an eye on everyone. Some of their safety reminders are to be sure you have completed a boater safety course. Have a fire extinguisher on your boat and enough life jackets. Be sure to also carry the first-aid kit, because you may be on your own until the marine unit or the coast guard gets to you. Remember boating and drinking just don’t mix.

“Many of the same indicators are true whether you’re driving a car or driving a vessel. The actual indicator of intoxication remains the same,” said Kawski. “We’re looking for all those, but those are going to be subsequent to some sort of suspicious behaviors or navigation laws. subsequent to a vessel stop, we may observe these indicators and may require a more in depth investigation.”

Fireworks show our american pride, but sheriff deputies say think again if you’re tempted to set them off from your boat.

“You do have to keep yourself and those boaters around your vessel safe. We are going to enforce the same noise ordinance and parks violations that we see with fireworks like we always do. My advice is not to use fireworks on a boat. Especially if you’re close proximity to other people or near gas tanks on your own boats. it is exceedingly not wise,” said Kawski.

The marine unit also said not to overload your vessel and don’t take unnecessary risks. Take your time on the waters. Because most crashes are caused by operating too fast and alcohol.