1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Boating safety ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) – The Fourth of July is Saturday, which means many people may be gearing up for a weekend out in the water. Being out on the boat seems to be the easiest way to practice social distancing while enjoying the fun under the sun during the pandemic. 

The  Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is expecting a high number of boaters out in waters this fourth of July weekend.

“We’re looking to work closely with the coast guard during this fourth of July weekend. we are going to have increased patrols specific to the high traffic areas,” said Sergeant Dan Kawski. 

The marine unit will be keeping an eye on everyone. Some of their safety reminders are to be sure you have completed a boater safety course. Have a fire extinguisher on your boat and enough life jackets.  Be sure to also carry the first-aid kit, because you may be on your own until the marine unit or the coast guard gets to you.  Remember boating and drinking just don’t mix.

“Many of the same indicators are true whether you’re driving a car or driving a vessel. The actual indicator of intoxication remains the same,” said Kawski. “We’re looking for all those, but those are going to be subsequent to some sort of suspicious behaviors or navigation laws. subsequent to a vessel stop, we may  observe these indicators and may require a more in depth investigation.” 

Fireworks show our american pride, but sheriff deputies say think again if you’re tempted to set them off from your boat. 

“You do have to keep yourself and those boaters around your vessel safe. We are going to enforce the same noise ordinance and parks violations that we see with fireworks like we always do. My advice is not to use fireworks on a boat. Especially if you’re close proximity to other people or near gas tanks on your own boats. it is exceedingly not wise,” said Kawski. 

The marine unit also said not to overload your vessel and don’t take unnecessary risks. Take your time on the waters. Because most crashes are caused by operating too fast and alcohol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss