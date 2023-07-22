ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A boat sank at the Irondequoit Bay outlet Saturday, creating a navigational hazard until the boat can be removed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4 p.m., the MCSO Marine Unit says they arrived at the Irondequoit Bay outlet after a disabled boat with two people aboard was adrift, hitting the jetty of the Irondequoit pier and in danger of sinking. The Marine Unit says they safely removed both people from the vessel; however, the boat did sink from impact with the rocks.

According to MCSO, the area is considered a navigational hazard, and mariners should use caution entering and exiting Irondequoit Bay to Lake Ontario.

Officers say arrangements are being made to have the boat removed Sunday.