Boat parade to show support of local law enforcement, President Trump

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 150 boaters and kayakers took to Canandaigua Lake on Saturday morning for a parade to show support for local law enforcement and President Donald Trump.

“It’s just wonderful to see the different ways that people are showing their support of the president,” Ontario County Republican Chairwoman Trisha Turner said. “And I just love seeing the waving flags and all the spirit, it’s just incredible.”

The boats left shore at the north end of the lake at Kershaw Park and cruised to the south end and back.

“With all the division going on in the world right now, I figured what’s a better way to show support for our president and our police than boating,” organizer Breanna Rehberg said. “It’s a perfect summer day.”

The group said the next step is to encouraging voting-and they will be getting ready for efforts in the fall.

“Today stands for a coming together of support for our brothers and sisters in blue who are not being represented properly,” Annette Adams said.

