Board of education discusses what a delay in a vote on teacher cuts could mean

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- At a special Rochester City School District Board of Education meeting Monday night, officials discussed whether or not to delay a vote on district budget cuts.

Despite all the pushback on the streets and in front of the board of education, board member Natalie Sheppard says she’s ready to vote for the cuts on Thursday.

“Now we’re sitting here looking like we got our head caught between legs when we really had enough time to get through this stuff. It’s just ridiculous, right now,” said Natalie Sheppard, a commissioner with the RCSD board of education.

But not all of the board members are as on board with the superintendent’s plan. Even the board’s president Van White wants a delay.

“I think we can do more in central office. So I would like to use that opportunity, Jan 30th, to not only give Albany the time that it needs to do what it needs to do but also the unions the time to do what they need to do,” said Van White, president of the RCSD board of education.

Superintendent Terry Dade says any delay will increase the already giant budget gap.

“Two possibilities must occur for me to make any modification to my plan. One, there would be a concession on the table from RTA that would significantly reduce the number of staff members I have on my current proposal. Two, would be an indication from the state on the magnitude of aid that we could foresee in the coming months,” said Terry Dade RCSD Superintendent.

The president of the Rochester Teachers Association says they met with Dade last week but that talk was not what they expected.

At this time, the union has not made any offers of concessions.

“Some of the things that he mentioned maybe. Some of the things absolutely not and then we learned he wants these concessions to happen immediately and only to the end of the year and then we found out these teachers will be laid off anyway in June,” said Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association.

Hundreds are expected to come out for the vote Thursday, 7 pm at the Rochester City School District’s Central office.