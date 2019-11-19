BOA gives $250k to Golisano Children’s Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bank of America hosted a breakfast at Golisano Autism Center on Tuesday morning and presented the Children’s Hospital with a $250,000 grant.

The funds will help build a new pediatric behavioral and wellness building in Rochester.

The new building will help Golisano meet the increasing demand for child behavioral health services in the Finger Lakes Region.

“About 40% of our visits are now to our general pediatrics offices have some competent of behavioral health. So having a community that is focused and able to help us treat our own kids is so necessary and phenomenal,” Chair of Pediatrics at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital Patrick Brophy, MD said.

The new center, which broke ground this past spring will be completed in 2020. It will help patients with depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral and emotional conditions.