Blood drive to honor Bushnell’s Basin firefighter

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – A blood drive was held on Friday to honor a legendary volunteer firefighter from Fairport.

Earl Adams was a U.S. Navy veteran and a longtime volunteer firefighter at the Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department. Adams donated blood all his life and needed his own transfusion while battling cancer at the age of 87. Adams passed away in July.

To celebrate his life, the BBFD and his son asked the community to be as generous as he was.

“I think it’s a fitting tribute to my father, he was a giver, he was a 37-year member of the department, so he gave to his community that way,” Dan Adams said. “He was also a lifelong blood donor. He gave countless units of blood, you know, over his lifespan. “

The Red Cross is urging donors of all types to give blood to keep supplies stable during the holidays. The Red Cross said the holidays are when donations are typically at their lowest levels.