Blood drive honoring Churchville mother who died during childbirth

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – A blood drive was held Saturday at the Gates Fire Department to honor the life of a Churchville woman who died during childbirth in August 2019. She was 31 years old.

Alison Waclawek died from a rare condition called Amniotic Fluid Embolism which affects one in 50,000 pregnancies.

Amniotic fluid entered Waclawek’s bloodstream.

Doctors said there are no risk factors when it comes to this condition.

The blood drive was held to raise awareness about Amniotic Fluid Embolism and to honor Ali’s legacy.

The family’s goal was to have 100 bags of blood to donate at the end of the day. Ali’s family said 84 people signed up for Saturday’s blood drive.

To read more about Ali’s story, click here.