BLM protests remain peaceful in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two protests were held throughout the afternoon Saturday to remember George Floyd and call for justice and police reform.

The first protest started at the Liberty Pole at noon.

In the Facebook group, the event is described as “nonviolent” and “COVID sensitive.”

The second protest started in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at 1 p.m.

Many topics were discussed by organizers at the protest, including severing ties between RCSD and police officers, ending mass surveillance and dropping charges for all of the protesters who were charged on May 30.

Self care was amongst the topics discussed, as well.

“Self care means we build resilient spaces…it is an essential practice. It is a regular, consistent and intentional practice in our worth,” Adrian Elim, one of the organizers, said.

One local eighth-grader, Sarah Adams, read a poem to the protesters.

“When you called this the land of the free, you told a lie,” Adams said.

From MLK Park, protesters began to march towards the Liberty Pole and Parcel 5, where they held a moment of silence to remember George Floyd, and other lives lost from police brutality including: Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and more.