ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A local art group now has a prominent display outside the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester on University Avenue.

Project AIR is the group whose Black Lives Matter artwork was taken down in the village of Fairport. This sparked protests in the village.

The “AIR” in Project AIR stands for “art in resistance.”

The Memorial Art Gallery was open on Saturday for members. It will be open to the general public on July 8.