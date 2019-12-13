Legislation establishes Black youth suicide prevention task force in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has received a bill which would establish a Black youth suicide prevention task force in New York State.

According to the legislation, suicide rates among African American children have doubled between 2001 to 2015. Especially among black males ages 5 to 11 compared with white children of the same age group. ​​Local mental health advocates say many factors may lead to this problem, but mostly hopelessness could be a cause.​​

” You have the issues for black youth, around black lives. When they see images because of the 24-hour news cycle because being on social media, they’re being bombarded with images of their lives not mattering, black people being slained,” said Melanie Funchess with Mental Health Association in Rochester. ​

​The task force will examine, evaluate, and determine remedies for improving mental health and preventing suicides among black children, 5 to 18-years-old. It will be comprised of appointees with expertise in fields or disciplines related to mental health as well as knowledge of issues affecting black communities. ​​

“Sometimes not understanding things culturally and this is across cultures, can be a deep barrier especially when we’re talking about mental health when you’re talking to people about the intimate part of their lives,” said Deb Rosen, Executive Director at Bivona.

​​The legislation is sponsored by Senator David Carlucci and Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre. The bill has passed the full legislature in June.

If signed into law, the task force is expected to report their findings and include recommendations to the Governor and Legislature within 13 months after signing.